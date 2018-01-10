NK BOE names Lammers board prez

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Board of Education met Jan. 8 for its annual organizational meeting and, following the organizational meeting, in regular session for its monthly business session.

Shawn Egbert served as president pro tem of the organizational meeting, during which Dr. Brian Lammers was elected president of the board of education. Michelle Neuman was elected vice president. The board decided to have monthly meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the school.

In addition, the board appointed the superintendent to serve as the purchasing agent, the Title IX compliance officer, the sexual harassment grievance officer and the applicant for federal funds and authorized the superintendent to employ temporary personnel as needed for emergency situations, approve course work for credit reimbursement, approve personal leave days, approve curricular and cocurricular bus trips and attend in-services and state meetings related to a superintendent’s duties.

The board authorized the treasurer to make advances on tax settlements, modify appropriations and subsequently report the modifications to the board, invest inactive funds when funds are available for investment, pay bills, provided funds are available, report monthly on what has been paid, and attend in-services and state meetings related to a treasurer’s duties.

In other organizational business, the board:

• Established a service fund with a maximum of $7,500.

• Authorized board members to attend in-services and state meetings related to their duties as board members.

• Appointed committee members as follows: Shawn Egbert, transportation and building and grounds; Ryan Miltner, negotiations, legislative and SSDAN alternate delegate; Brian Lammers, athletics and SSDAN delegate; Bill Katterheinrich, building and grounds;Preston Meyer, Tri-Star board representative; and Michelle Neuman, technology and student achievement liaison.

• Designated the Evening Leader as the newspaper of record.

• Recognized the New Knoxville Education Association as the teachers’ bargaining agent.

During the subsequent regular session of the board of education, the board approved an agreement for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years between the Augalize coiunty Educational Service Center, Wapakoneta, and Rehabilitative Service Inc., Coldwater, to provide physical, occupational and speech therapy services to the Augalize County Educational Service Center for its member schools, approved the New Knoxville Local School’s Policy and Plan for Identification of Children Who Are Gifted and accepted a donation of $400 by Linda and Jeff Davis in support of band and art programs.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.