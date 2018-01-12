Botkins BOE appoints president and vice president

BOTKINS — Botkins Local School’s Board of Education appointed Neil Boerger as BOE president and Mark Goubeaux as vice president for 2018 during its yearly organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan.10.

The board established its regular meeting day, time and location as the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the school’s media center for the duration of the year.

The board set compensation for members at $40 per meeting, with payment not to exceed 12 meetings per year, and approved expenses for board members, teachers, administrators and classified staff members for attending professional meetings and when conducting school business, with the mileage rate set at 50 cents.

Anita Uetrecht was designated as the Botkins Board of Education student achievement liaison during 2018, as well as the appointed treasurer pro-tempore in the treasurer’s absence during a board meeting.

The board also appointed the following members to the accompanying administrative committees:

• Negotiations: Neil Boerger and Anita Uetrecht

• Park Board: Scott Bayless and Mark Goubeaux

• CIC: Mark Goubeaux and Scott Bayless

• Louise Sheets: Anita Uetrecht

• Boosters: Jason Wendel and Neil Boerger

The treasurer, Jody Jones, was authorized by the board to secure advances from the Shelby County Auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district; to invest any inactive funds at the most productive interest rate; to pay bills and to make appropriation modifications as needed, within the limits of the appropriation measure; and, in conjunction with the board president, to borrow funds in anticipation of tax receipts.

The superintendent, Jeff McPheron, was authorized by the board to employ temporary personnel as needed for emergency situations; to serve as the district purchasing agent; and to be the district Title IX compliance officer for Botkins School District.

The board approved participation, for 2018 to 2019, in all Federal/Title funds associated with the CCIP, the free lunch program, VoAg matching grant, Ohio K-12 network, etech-REAP, and AP Virtual Learning.

The board also set the cost to the public for copies of public records at 10 cents per page for the 2018 year, and designated the Sidney Daily News and the Wapakoneta Daily News as the official newspapers of the Botkins School District.

During the BOE’s regular meeting session on Wednesday, directly following the organizational meeting, the board welcomed public participation from Eric Guckes, of the Botkins Soccer Club, who spoke in regards to the light project; and Bobbie Young, Rob Berryman and members of the RoBotkins Lego team shared a demonstration of their project.

Bus routes were approved for the second half of the school year, to take effect Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The board then set the cost of Drivers Education at $275 for Botkins students and $325 for non-Botkins students for the 2018 to 2019 school year.

The National Honor Society’s service project trip to Kentucky was approved and will take place March 11 to 12 of this year.

The board made a motion to join the Ohio School Board Association for the year at a rate of $2,771.

The board also approved the hire of Ashley Wilt as a substitute teacher for the 2017 to 2018 school year at a rate of $90 per day.