Award-winning journalist to speak at dinner

SIDNEY — Dr. Rick Rigsby, president and CEO of Rick Rigsby Communications, is the keynote speaker for Lehman Catholic High School’s 40th annual Foundation Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Schlater Family Gymnasium. The evening will begin with the Celebration of the Catholic Mass in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel by the Rev. Peter Langenkamp at 5 p.m., followed by a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Rigsby is a former award-winning journalist followed a television career with graduate school — and two decades as a college professor — most of those years at Texas A&M University, where he also served as character coach and chaplain for the Aggies football team.

Rigsby’s presentations motivate, empower and inspire worldwide — from Africa and Asia, to the Americas, Europe and Canada. His audiences include Fortune 500 companies, academic communities, and service organizations. The internationally acclaimed speaker is a favorite among professional sports organizations, including the National Football League and the PGA.

Named twice as an outstanding professor in the College of Liberal Arts at Texas A&M, Rigsby has numerous publications. His first non-academic book — “Lessons from a Third Grade Dropout” — is a USA Today, Wall Street Journal and Amazon bestseller.

The Lehman Catholic Foundation Dinner is an annual event held to honor those who support Lehman Catholic High School. The keynote address by Rigsby begins at 8 p.m. following alumni speaker, Justin Seger, a 2003 Lehman Catholic graduate.

Tickets for this inspiring evening are $175 per person or $1,500 per table of 10. For more information or to reserve seats, contact Anne Westerheide, Lehman Catholic High School Office of Development & Advancement at 937-498-1161 or a.westerheide@lehmancatholic.com.

To learn more about Rigsby, visit rickrigsby.com.

