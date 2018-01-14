Dean’s listEdison State Community College

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized 390 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2017 semester dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Local students on the list are as follows:

Anna: Israel Adamson, Carter Elliott, Hollan Frey, Grant Gehret, Jennifer Hickman, Bailey Luthman, Travis Meyer, Georgia Platfoot, Jessica Smith, Amanda Wilson, Alexa Wuebker.

Botkins: Layla Bogart.

DeGraff: Jonathan Miles.

Fort Loramie: Christopher Billing, Rachel Deloye, Rebeccah Deloye, Clayton Eilerman, Jess McGreevy, Nicholas Meyer, Weston Rittenhouse, Connor Rose, Sean Schwartz.

Houston: Cierra Cozad, Tyler Fickert, Kyle Flaute, Bryan Funk, Allison Saunders, Owen Swigert, Evan York.

Jackson Center: Miranda Hickey, Riley Morris.

Maplewood: Danielle Nelson.

Minster: Claire Borgerding, Kevin Schulze, Michelle Westerbeck.

New Bremen: Brenda Haynes.

New Knoxville: Maurizia Harvey, Kristopher Holland.

Pemberton: Larry Albert, Chris Meyers.

Quincy: Erin Metz.

Russia: Kinsey Goins, Boz Howard, Alexis Monnin, Justin Seger, Grace York.

Sidney: Stacy Applegate, Marissa Baker, Seth Barhorst, Brandon Barlage, Jennifer Barnes, Wyatt Bensman, Derrick Biedermann, Tiara Branscum, Wesley Branscum, Larry Broughton, Whitely Burton, Lillie Clinton, Emily Collier, Alexis Cooper, Jordan Crisp, Bonnie Davis, Christopher Erickson, Stephanie Esser, Audrey Fields, Rebekah Frank, Brianna Gallimore, Sarah Gepfrey, Abigail Goins, Nawal Hijazi, Jackson Hobbs, Summer Inman, Isaac Kennedy, Erin Luellen, Oliver Marchus, Melissa Mayor, Collin McClain, Jessica Morris, Craig O’Meara, David Poeppelman, Kaeden Reier, Michael Reinhart, Naomi Riegel, Kaytlyn Riffell, Austin Simon, Amanda Smith, Lauren Spaugy, Kristen Strunk, Allen Tangeman, Dara Teasley, Jordan Thomas, Paige Vondenhuevel, David Weaver, Rachel Weitzel, Kara Wildenhaus.

Versailles: Eric Batty, Ryan Berning, Chelsea Groff, Christopher Leach, Renee Seibert, Max Voisard, Faith Wilker.