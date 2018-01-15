Gentile named chair of psychiatry

DAYTON — Julie Gentile, M.D., ’96, has been named chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, effective Jan. 1, 2018. She also serves as a professor in the department and has taught at Wright State University since 2000. During her time at the university, Gentile has also served as director of Medical Student Mental Health Services and as director of the Division of Intellectual Disability Psychiatry.

She has been the Professor of Dual Diagnosis for the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the Ohio Department of Developmental Disability and the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council since 2003 and has evaluated more than 3,500 individuals with co-occurring mental illness and intellectual disability.

Gentile is the recipient of both the American Psychiatric Association’s and the National Association for the Dually Diagnosed’s Frank J. Menolascino Award for Excellence in Psychiatric Services for Developmental Disabilities and the Excellence in Contributions to Clinical Practice Award from the National Association for the Dually Diagnosed. She is also the recipient of the Nancy Roeske Award in Medical Education from the American Psychiatric Association, along with numerous teaching awards.

Gentile earned her M.D. from the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and completed an internship and residency in the Department of Psychiatry. She is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.

