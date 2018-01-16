Scholarship applications to open Friday

FORT LORAMIE — Applications for the 2018 Fort Loramie Education Foundation Scholarships will be distributed by Katie Francis, Fort Loramie High School guidance counselor, Jan. 19.

There is one new scholarship this year. It is the Ralph W. Eilerman Family Scholarship.

All applications should be mailed to the Fort Loramie Education Foundation, P. O. Box 118, Fort Loramie, OH 45845, postmarked by March 1, 2018. The scholarship recipients will be announced at the annual Academic Achievement Banquet, April 25.

To obtain additional information and criteria regarding the scholarships, visit www.loramie.k12.oh.us, select Community Support Groups/Fort Loramie Education Foundation and click on scholarship information.