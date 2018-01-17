Edison graduates cops

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 13 students in December following their successful completion of the 21-week program.

Students of the program met for six days each week since January 2017, totaling more than 680 hours of training. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and covers all aspects of law enforcement training, including administration, firearms, subject control and investigation.

Local graduates were Cody Ferguson, Anthony Hickman, Nicholas Kelch and Austin Knight II, all of Sidney.