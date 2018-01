BEREA — Brooke Turner, of DeGraff, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Stephen D. Stahl, Provost.

Students who receive at least a 3.6 grade point average for seven or more graded hours in a single semester are named to the dean’s list.

Turner is a graduate of Bellefontaine High School, majoring in acting.