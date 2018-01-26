Botkins sets date for kindergarten screening

BOTKINS — Botkins Local School has scheduled kindergarten screening for March 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the school gym.

Any child who will be 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2018, will be eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2018-2019 school year. Kindergarten is mandatory by state law.

An adult must accompany each child to the screening and children need to be present during the entire scheduled session, which will be approximately an hour to an hour and a half.

It is necessary to have students registered, complete with copies of the birth certificates, immunization records, Social Security cards, and custody papers, if applicable, by Feb. 26.

Registration forms may be picked up in the office and should be returned by Feb. 26 for scheduling. For information, call 693-4241 or email schneiderj@botkins.k12.oh.us between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. any week day.