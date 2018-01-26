Midmark offers $20,000 scholarship

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment solutions, is offering a $20,000 technical scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Darke, Miami, Mercer, Auglaize or Shelby county.

Eligible seniors must pursue a bachelor’s degree at an accredited four-year university in engineering, including mechanical, electrical, computer, industrial and software, or in computer information systems.

This scholarship offers not only money for tuition; it offers an opportunity to gain experience. The scholarship recipient will intern during college summer breaks, beginning in production and gaining more responsibilities each year.

After college graduation, the student must commit to at least three years of employment by Midmark. The scholarship will be paid out incrementally throughout a four-year program. The recipient will be chosen based on his or her application and interview with an internal panel of Midmark teammates.

With the healthcare market rapidly evolving, the company is making strategic moves to accelerate its product development cycle and strengthen its agility to stay ahead of customer needs. Midmark will break ground later this year for a new, state-of-the-art technology center on its Versailles campus. The scholarship recipient will work in Versailles, where engineering, new product development and other functions reside.

Eligible students should contact their guidance counselors for information. Scholarship applications are due by Feb. 23.