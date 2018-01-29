Practically … affirmation … pyranees

SIIDNEY – Elementary schools in the Sidney City School District as well as Sidney Middle School recently held their school-wide spelling bees. The winner and runner-up(s) at each school will go on to compete in the citywide spelling bee in on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Sidney Middle School.

Emerson Elementary held their spelling bee on Nov. 16, 2017. Twenty-three students in third- and fourth-grades, as well as fifth-grade students from Sidney Middle School, participated in the bee, which went 14 rounds. Fifth-grade student Arshia Mani, daughter of Ardash and Pooja Mani, won the bee by correctly spelling “practically.” Fourth-grade student Keaton Shaffer, son of Andrew and Amy Shaffer, was the runner-up. Jill Hanke, instructional support specialist, was the pronouncer. SMS Principal Diane Voress, retired teacher Becky Hewitt, and Superintendent John Scheu were the judges.

Northwood Elementary held their spelling bee on Dec. 14, 2017. Twenty-six students in third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade participated in the bee, which went 10 rounds. Fourth-grade student Keegan Conley, son of Matt and Dana Conley, won the bee by correctly spelling “affirmation.” Fifth-grade student Parker Slaven, son of Allen and Jennifer Slaven, was the first runner-up, with fifth-grade student Alex Holbrook, son of Shane and Jennifer Holbrook, finishing as the second runner-up. Meggan Weaver, retired SCS Gifted and Talented coordinator, was the pronouncer. Instructional Support Specialists Jill Hanke and Lindsay Geuy, and Title I teacher Lori Billing were the judges.

Longfellow Elementary held their spelling bee on Dec. 15, 2017. Twenty-five students in third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade participated in the bee, which went nine rounds. Fourth-grade student Lerato Cervantes, daughter of Moleboheng Moremi, won the bee by correctly spelling “neglected.” Fourth-grade student Noah Ludy, son of Cary Ludy, was the runner-up. Kristen Gehret, speech pathologist, was the pronouncer. Karen Adkins, Betty Cole and Lori Knupp were the judges.

Whittier Elementary held their spelling bee on Dec. 18, 2017. Twenty-eight students in third-, fourth- and fifth-grade participated in the bee, which went 38 rounds, with 30 of them taking place with the top two finishers. Fourth-grade student Alicia Villanueva, daughter of Rogelio and Danica Villanueva, won the bee for the second year in a row by correctly spelling “pyranees.” Fourth-grade student Tatum Werntz, daughter of TJ Werntz and Tina Wooddell, was the first runner-up, also for the second year in a row. School Psychologist Melissa Welch was the pronouncer. Principal Keith Helmlinger, Title I Instructor Annette Johnson and Library Aide Brooke Marshall were the judges.

Sidney Middle School held their spelling bee on Dec. 12, 2017. Twenty-three students in sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade participated in the bee, which went 22 rounds over two days. Eighth-grade student Marco Orozco, son of Nazario and Serlene Orozco, won the bee by correctly spelling “electioneer.” Eighth-grade students Nathan Gailey, son of Richard and Angela Gailey, and Ava Westfall, daughter of James and Tanya Westfall, tied for first runner-up. Jill Hanke, Instructional Support Specialist, was the pronouncer. Principal Diane Voress, Assistant Principal Kevin Boerger and library aide Valerie Schroer were the judges.

In the event of inclement weather on Feb. 6, 2018, the citywide bee will take place Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Sidney Middle School, beginning at 7 p.m.

Students spell their way to finals