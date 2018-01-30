Beta Kappa grant applications available

SIDNEY — The Beta Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society has opened applications for its grant-in-aid scholarship program.

Women in their upcoming junior or senior years of college are eligible to submit applications for this $100-minimum scholarship. They must be preparing for careers in education and be residents of Shelby County.

The primary criteria for consideration in awarding the grants will be financial need and academic achievement.

A grant application can be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Bev Mintchell, 1227 Colonial Drive, Sidney, OH 45365, or by emailing bmintchell@gmail.com.

The deadline for filing applications is March 17.