Rhodes State plans open house

LIMA — Rhodes State College will host its annual Presidents Day open house, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Experience Rhodes,” and is designed to offer high school students and their parents the opportunity to experience Rhodes State programs and services.

Information about majors, programs, activities and student support will be provided throughout the event. Staff will be on hand to answer questions about admissions, financial aid and student activities, and campus tours will be available. Parents and prospective students will have an opportunity to learn more about campus life from Rhodes State staff and faculty.

According to Dr. Rose Reinhart, vice president for student affairs, “Experience Rhodes will give potential students a chance to engage with faculty and staff that will be playing a big part in ensuring their success. The event will be filled with fun, food and an opportunity to learn more about how Rhodes State can change your future.”