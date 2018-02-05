Lehman plans open house

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School’s open house is Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the school, 2400 St. Marys Avenue. Prospective students, especially those in fifth- to eighth grades, and their parents are invited to discover the difference a Catholic education from Lehman Catholic High School can make.

“We encourage anyone who wants to begin planning for the future to come and take a look at what Lehman Catholic has to offer,” said Lehman Principal|CEO Denise Stauffer. “The open house gives families a chance to see our facility, meet our faculty, and hear about Lehman from our students and parents.”

The open house will give prospective students and their parents the opportunity to experience the Lehman Catholic difference and how the mission to guide students to discover, embrace and utilize their gifts and talents for the glory of God and service to others is the cornerstone to life at Lehman.

Students and parents can:

• Tour classrooms, including the state-of-the-art Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Medicine and Manufacturing (STEM+MM) Wing.

• Meet faculty and coaches to learn about Lehman Catholic’s extra-curricular and co-curricular programs and activities.

• Learn more about financial aid, tuition assistance and student scholarships available to Lehman Catholic students.

• Learn more about the college-prep course work with Edison State, University of Dayton, and Wright-State University – Lake Campus offered at Lehman Catholic.

• View student projects at Lehman Catholic’s annual Science Fair and experience the quality of our educational programming first-hand.

• Register for the chance to win one of several $500 scholarships available to incoming freshman students.

• Meet current LCHS parents and students to get their perspective about life at Lehman Catholic.

The school’s annual Science Fair will be taking place in the Geise Family Gymnasium. Open house attendees are invited to stay and view the students’ science projects beginning at 8:30 p.m.

“Having the open house on the same night as Science Fair allows prospective students and their parents an opportunity to see the quality of our educational program firsthand,” said Stauffer. “Lehman provides students with a quality education with an emphasis on individual attention, plus the opportunity to participate in athletics, music, and a lot of activities and clubs. We provide an educational experience grounded in Faith and Christian values so students are also very involved in service projects.”

For more information about Lehman Catholic High School’s open house, call 937-498-1161.