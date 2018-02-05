UF students placed in student teacher program

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay have been placed in student teaching positions for the spring 2018 semester.

Samantha Sayre, of Sidney, is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Middle School in Van Buren, Ohio. Sayre is working on a degree in adolescent/young adult/integrated social studies.

Rebecka Stricker, of Fort Loramie, is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Elementary in Van Buren, Ohio. Stricker is working on a degree in early childhood education.

