Edison plans Pathway to Honda info session

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host an information session for current students, high school juniors, seniors and their parents to learn more about the direct pathway developed to lead students into a manufacturing career at Honda.

The session will be Feb. 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater of the Piqua campus.

Equipment service technicians are currently in demand at Honda, and the jobs require technical and analytical skills to identify and solve problems quickly. The Edison State to Honda Manufacturing Pathway program will prepare students to take on these in-demand roles.

The program is available to students who opt to pursue an Associate of Applied Science in electronics engineering technology with a concentration in electro-mechanical or automation and robotics at Edison State.

Participating students will be able to earn a two-year degree in engineering while working part-time at Honda. Students will attend classes two days a week and work three days a week. If grade point average and work performance are maintained, participants will be eligible to receive a pay increase every semester. Program participants will make more than $16 per hour, and those who go on to secure full-time employment will start at more than $53,000 per year.

The program requires that students begin taking classes at Edison State in the fall of 2018 and apply to Honda’s work-study program in February 2019. For information, call 937-778-7865.