KENT — A total of 9,889 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for superior academic achievement during the 2017 fall semester.

Of the full-time students named to the dean’s list, 1,128 were also named to the president’s list, in recognition of an extremely high level of academic achievement.

To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.

To qualify for the president’s list, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.

Laney Shaw, Hannah Wiford and Katherine Nuss, all of Sidney, and Alison Pulskamp, of New Bremen, were named to the dean’s list.