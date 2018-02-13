Fairlawn sets kindergarten screening

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local Schools will have its prekindergarten and kindergarten screenings, April 19 and April 20, in the Pasco United Methodist Church, 17483 state Route 706.

Kindergarten is mandatory for all children who will be five years old by Aug. 1. Prekindergarten is available for children who will be four years old by Aug. 1.

Registration packets are available at Fairlawn’s school office. Parents may pick them up during school hours. Packets must be completed and returned by March 23.

Once packets are completed, individual dates and times will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis.

For information, call 492-5930.