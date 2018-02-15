Student United Way seeking applicants for grants

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Student United Way is seeking applicants to apply for up to $1,000 for youth programming.

The Shelby County Student United Way will allocate funds up to $1,000 to organizations or groups serving the youth while impacting the Shelby County community.

The Student United Way is made up of local junior and senior leaders from all high schools in Shelby County. They will be working together to determine where the money will be awarded based on what they see as a need in the community.

Applications will be accepted in the following areas: mental health (counseling), substance abuse prevention and food scarcity. Programing should specifically target the youth of Shelby County (18 and younger). Applications are available now and must be submitted on or before March 2, 2018. Applications can be attained at the Shelby County United Way Office or on the organization’s website.

Once applications are submitted, the committee will work to narrow the applications down to a select few who will then be interviewed. After March 8, 2018, applicants will be notified if they have been selected to come before and present their plan of action to the committee. The committee will hear presentations in April and award funds in May.

If you would like more information on the application process, contact Scott Barr at 937-492-2101, or at sbarr@shelbycountyunitedway.org, or visit www.ShelbyCountyUnitedway.org.

The Student United Way Committee consists of Paige Lane and Grace Homan, of Botkins High School; Riley Middendorf and Heather Eilerman, of Fort Loramie High School; Michael Toal and Alexandria Baughman, of Christian Academy; Lauren Monnin and Daniel Kearns, of Russia High School; Emily Jones and Josiah Hudgins, of Sidney High School; Claire Bensman and Carly Becker, of Anna High School; Grace Olding and Kameron Lee, of Lehman Catholic High School; T.J. Esser and Rylie Jackson, of Jackson Center High School; Tyler Kelch and Skylar Jones, of Fairlawn High School; and Ailia DeWitt and Angelina DiLullo, of Houston High School.