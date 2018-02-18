Edison offers CCP to home-schoolers

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host a presentation for homeschooled students and their parents about the statewide College Credit Plus (CCP) program, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. in room 504/505 on the Piqua campus.

Students enrolled in the CCP program can earn college and high school credit concurrently, accelerating their college careers at little to no cost to them. Credits earned in the program are easily transferable to public and private universities nationwide.

Topics to be covered during the event include what College Credit Plus is, how to get started, the benefits of College Credit Plus, state legislation and more.

For information, call 937-778-8600 or email ccp@edisonohio.edu.