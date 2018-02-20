Edison seeks community input

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is engaged in a strategic planning process aimed at moving the college forward and providing stronger educational service while also better responding to the needs of communities throughout the region regarding education, workforce development and local partnerships.

Community members are valued by Edison State as essential stakeholders who present unique perspective and insight into the educational and training needs of the region. To gather feedback, Edison State seeks interested community members to take part in a focus group, geared toward collecting information related to the college’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Two focus group meetings are planned. The first will be at the Darke County campus, 601 Wagner Ave., Greenville, Tuesday, March 13, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The second will be at the Piqua campus, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, March 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Those interested in participating are asked to register by March 5, by calling 937-778-7803 or by emailing hlanham@edisonohio.edu.

Sets focus group meetings for strategic plan