Sidney officials investigate ’SHS’ threat

SIDNEY — A Facebook threat against an unknown “SHS” educational facility has lead to increased security at Sidney City Schools for Friday.

Superintendent John Scheu posted on Facebook and via the school district’s messaging system a call was sent to all parents concerning the situation.

“A threat on Facebook was made tonight against SHS and SPD (Sidney Police Department) and Sheriff Department and other law enforcement agencies throughout the state have investigated this threat and determined the threat came from an area outside Ohio. Increased law enforcement personnel will be present throughout the district tomorrow and our school security and First Responder teams have been made aware of the issue. Additional steps have been put in place to make sure students and staff will be safe at school tomorrow (Friday),” said Scheu on the Sidney City School’s Facebook account.

According to a screenshot posted on social media, a post from Ray Andres read, “I will not being(sic) telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school Tomorrow, so be prepared to hear shoots (sic).” A subsequent post read, “Yes SHS is the school I want.”

Sidney Police Chief Will Balling said many citizens contact the department Wednesday night concerning the Facebook posting.

“There were a number of citizen tips asking if we had seen the post,” said Balling. “They reached out to us to make sure we saw the post.

“Even though this event was not against us, we take these events seriously,” said Balling. “We appreciate the support we received from the community. This (phone calls) is exactly what we want you to do. If a kid or an adult makes a threat, we want to act on it before anything happens.”

Balling said Sheriff John Lenhart, Chief Deputy Jim Frye, Scheu and school principals met Wednesday night to discuss the situation and what would occur Thursday and Friday at the schools.

Increased patrols by Sidney officers will happen during the day, said Balling. Other agencies also called offering their services to help at the schools.

“While this was a scary thing for somebody to do (post), the Sheriff’s Office, Sidney High School, John Scheu and the Sidney Police Department worked well together,” said Balling

The Shawnee Township Police department in Allen County was inundated with phone calls Wednesday night from concerned parents looking for answers and wondering if the threat was aimed at Shawnee High School.

Detective Jack Miller says they’ve been in contact with other police departments to try and track down where the threat may be aimed at.

He says that the likely location the threat was aimed at was Springfield High School in Ohio.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

