Dem women offer scholarship

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Democrat Women have announced a scholarship opportunity for a student who has graduated from a Sidney or Shelby County high school.

A scholarship in the amount of $500 will be awarded to a student who has completed one year of college, university or trade school. Political affiliation will not be considered for the award.

The deadline to submit an application is May 4. Application forms are available by calling 937-658-2032 or writing to J. Kathryn Lukey, 392 Ironwood Drive, Sidney, OH 45365.