Jackson Center BOE dedicates Tiger Trail Street

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education met for its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 19, during which, the board passed a motion to authorize the dedication of the Tiger Trail Street, on the east side of the school, to the village of Jackson Center. Moving forward, the village will maintain the street, as needed.

The board also recognized three Jackson Center school employees. Deanna and Ike Rarey were in attendance, as Deanna is in her 20th and final year as a staff member at Jackson Center. Having served as an elementary aide, Rarey will be retiring at the end of this year. The board thanked her for her dedication and service to the district.

Also recognized was Brad Wren and Matt Kohler, as they complete their 15th year of service to the Jackson Center Board of Education. Both will have an opportunity to be recognized at the Ohio Association of School Business Official’s annual conference in April.

In other news, the board passed a motion approving updates to the policy manual per recommendations from the Ohio School Boards Association. The following policies were updated:

• ACA/ACAA – Nondiscrimination/Sexual Harassment

• ACA-R/ACAA-R – Sexual Harassment Grievance Procedures

• IGBI – English Learners

• BCFA – Business Advisory Council

• EBC – Safety Plans

• EEACD – Drug Testing

• JECAA – R – Homeless Resolution Procedure

• JED – Student Absences and Excuses

The board passed a motion accepting multiple donations in memory of Senora Holly Tipple to the Jackson Center Spanish Club. A total of $760 has been received.

The board entered into executive session to discuss the employment of public employees, after which a motion was passed accepting the retirement intentions of elementary aide, Deanna Rarey, effective at the end of the school year.

A motion was passed to approve the amounts and rates, as determined by the budget commission, authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them with the county auditor.

Superintendent Bill Reichert informed the board that the building project is coming to a close. Some of the heating and cooling systems continue to be monitored and adjusted, but the most significant of the follow-up tasks have been completed.

In the short term, the district will turn its attention to providing information to the public on the renewal of the 0.5 percent earned income tax on the ballot in May.

The board’s next meeting will be held Monday, March 19, at 7 p.m., at 204 Linden St.