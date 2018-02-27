Scholarship deadline nears

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County will award four, $500 scholarships to students attending college in the 2018-2019 academic year.

Two scholarships will go to Darke County graduates, and two will go to Shelby County graduates.

Those who wish to be considered for the scholarship should be students who have maintained at least a 2.5 GPA throughout high school and who have been enrolled in a school in Shelby or Darke County. They also must have been volunteers for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Buddies program for two full academic years and have attended at least 75 percent of the sessions with which they were involved. Applicants must also plan to pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in any field of study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or technical school.

Students interested in applying can get applications from their guidance offices, their Big Brothers Big Sisters community service coordinator or online at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org on the “Resources” page.

The scholarship deadline is April 5, and recipients will be announced, May 1.