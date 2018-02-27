Sidney sets kindergarten registration dates

SIDNEY — Sidney — Sidney City Schools kindergarten screening and registration for the 2018-2019 school year will be held April 9 through 13, at Connection Point Church, 1510 Campbell Road.

Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1 to enroll in the Sidney City Schools kindergarten program. To schedule a screening time, parents/guardians are asked to contact their home elementary building secretary before March 23.

An appointment is required in order to attend the screening. Screening sessions will begin at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m., and will last approximately 90 minutes.

Do not call the church office to schedule an appointment. If a parent is unclear of their child’s home building, they can call the Board of Education office at 937-497-2210.

Parents are reminded they must bring a copy of their child’s legal birth certificate, social security number, immunization records and proof of residency. The parent of any child who is under a custody ruling must also present a certified copy of the entire decree or child custody order with the time stamp and judge’s signature.

Below is a list of schools and the dates for screening/registration:

Monday, April 9 – Emerson, 937-497-2261

Tuesday, April 10 – Northwood, 937-497-2231

Wednesday, April 11 – Whittier, 937-497-2275

Thursday, April 12 – Longfellow, 937-497-2264

Friday, April 13 – Catch up day for anyone who missed or could not attend on his or her school’s day, call Sidney City Schools Board of Education at 937-497-2210.