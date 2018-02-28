NK board completes routine business

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Local Schools Board of Education approved various hires and accepted a resignation during its meeting, Feb. 26.

The following people were hired: Samantha Fledderjohann, head high school track coach; Link Noykos, assistant high school track coach; Michelle DeLisle, volunteer junior high track coach; Morgan Strayer, head volleyball coach; Matt Stetler, head soccer coach; Terry Halko, head golf coach; Stephanie Boyle Fledderhohann, high school cross country coach; Hannah Langsdon, substitute teacher; Tawnya Brogan, assistant to the athletic director and substitue custodian; C.J. Brincefield, substitute pep band director.

Carey Piehl resigned as eighth-grade concession co-adviser.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a field trip to Washington, D.C., in May by the eighth-grade class.

• Approved the 2018-2019 school calendar.

• Voted to support Ohio Senate Bill 216.

• Accepted donations of $1,000 by Minster Bank and $500 by Gordon and Jean Coffin in support of scholarships.

• Heard reports about recent student achievements.

• Discussed whether a resource officer should be added to the district and offered prayers for the Florida school victims and their families.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

