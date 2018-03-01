New Bremen Schools joins Science Day

CELINA — On Thursday, Feb. 22, the Third Annual Mercer-Auglaize Science Day was held at Wright State University – Lake Campus.

Forty-eight middle school students from Marion Local and New Bremen Schools participated in the event. Teachers from these school districts helped mentor their students. These teachers include Amy Poeppelman, New Bremen; Laura Post, Marion Local; Jeff Kaup, Marion Local and Margaret Kuck, Marion Local.

“This was the first year that New Bremen participated in the Mercer-Auglaize Counties Science Day and we are so glad we did. We left the competition with the desire to improve our skills and thought process to try again next year,” said Poeppelman.

Projects which earn a superior rating earn the right to move on to the district competition being held on March 17 at Ohio Northern University. This year, five individual projects and three group projects earned a superior rating.

District-bound student Parker Hess, of Marion Local, said, “I really enjoyed being there and winning a superior. The judges were really nice and I can’t wait until March and the years to come!”

The Mercer-Auglaize County Science Day is part of the Ohio State Science Day, which is the largest project-based STEM education program since the late 1940s. The program is designed to help foster curiosity, discovery, innovation and problem-solving skills.

For more information about the Science Day Competition held at the Lake Campus, contact Dr. Courtney Simons at 419-586-0300 or courntey.simons@wright.edu.