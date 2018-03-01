UVCC recognizes local students

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center has named Kristen Gillem, Houston High School Senior, along with KS Collins, Troy High School Junior, as Students of the Quarter for the second nine-week grading period.

These two were selected from a group of five students, nominated by faculty for the quarter honors. Kristen Gillem is an exceptional student in the Interactive Media program, who was nominated by lab instructor Susan Caudill.

Gillem is known by faculty and peers as a smart, quiet, and hard-working student, who is reliable and very timely. She resides in Sidney, with parents Steve and Angel Gillem.

Nominations for Student of the Quarter are made by career-technical program instructors. Students’ attendance, citizenship, leadership, and effort are rated. In addition, the student’s academic instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

Students earning an “Award of Merit” designation for Student of the Quarter honors are level one students Tori Barga, Carpentry, from Fort Loramie High School, and Tyler Bolin, Auto Technologies, from Piqua High School. In addition, level two student Tyler Bunner, Auto Technologies, from Fairlawn High School, was recognized.

