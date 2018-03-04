Houston FFA members place in public speaking event

HOUSTON — Houston-UVCC FFA Chapter members Shelby Ayers, Kelci Cooper, Bruce Jones, Kayleigh Juillerat and Catryn Mohler competed in the Public Speaking Career Development Event.

The CDE prepares students for life skills in speech delivery. There were four categories students could participate in, including: Creed, Beginning Prepared, Advanced Prepared and Extemporaneous.

Creed requires students to memorize the five paragraph FFA Creed and answer questions from the judges. In both prepared divisions, participants were required to research, write and deliver a five to eight-minute speech.

Students in extemporaneous draw a speech topic at random, research it for 30 minutes and then deliver a four to six minute speech over the topic.

Ayers competed in the advanced prepared. Ayers placed second at the county level, which qualified her for districts where she placed third.

Cooper competed in the extemporaneous. Cooper placed first at county, which qualified her for districts and she placed sixth.

Mohler competed in beginning prepared. Mohler placed second at county, qualifying her for districts. She placed fifth at districts.

Jones, in creeding speaking, and Juillerat, in beginning, prepared both competed at the county level and both received a gold rating.

By Katelynn Garber For The Sidney Daily News

This writer is a historian for the Houston FFA.

