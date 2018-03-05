Sidney featured in TV film

DAYTON — Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland all locations synonymous with school violence. Will there be another incident? When, where and what can be done to make schools safe?

Since 2013, following the Sandy Hook tragedy when 20 children between the ages of six and seven were shot by an armed gunman, numerous school districts in as many as 13 states have disclosed safety plans that include arming teachers while many others have privately adopted similar strategies.

“G is for Gun: The Arming of Teachers in America” is the first documentary film of its kind to examine the rapidly growing, controversial trend of U.S. schools to arm teachers. Through the story of the Sidney school board’s decision to arm a group of volunteer teachers, the film explores the tensions in the national debate and the tenuous state of public education. A wide range of viewpoints and experiences bring into focus the difficult choices many communities are struggling with today.

“G is for Gun: The Arming of Teachers in America” will premiere March 22 at 9 p.m. on ThinkTV16/WPTD with an encore presentation Sunday, March 25, at 2:30 p.m.

“Whether you believe in gun rights or restrictions, this is all new ground for a school willing to implement a security measure without precedents, much less ‘Best Practices,’ or ways to gauge success or looming failure,” noted Jim Wiener, chief programming officer for ThinkTV.

A preview screening of the film followed by a panel discussion will be held at ThinkTV on March 15 at 6 p.m. ThinkTV is located in downtown Dayton at 110 S. Jefferson St. The panel discussion will be moderated by Wiener. Panelists include John Scheu, Sidney Schools superintendent; Thomas Falk, University of Dayton, education; Adam Arnold, Sinclair Community College, criminal justice; and David Romick, president of the Dayton Education Association.

Those interested in attending the preview should register by March 12 by calling 937-220-1600 or emailing screening@thinktv.org.

Kate Way is a photographer and veteran educator and has spent the last 25 years as a teacher, administrator and researcher in schools throughout New England. Way holds Doctor of Education in language, literacy and culture and a Master of Fine Arts in photography. Julie Akeret is an award-winning documentary filmmaker who has worked for more than 30 years in various capacities in the film industry. Many of her films have been about public education. Akeret is the recipient of two regional Emmy awards.

Documentary to air on ThinkTV in March