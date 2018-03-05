Maple Sugaring Day planned at Willowbrook

PIQUA — Have you ever wondered how maple syrup is made? Are you ready to shake off winter and enjoy a little fresh air? If so, you are invited to Upper Valley Career Center’s Willowbrook Environmental Education Center in Piqua on Sunday, March 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. to see how nature’s sweetness is gathered and then made into syrup.

The students in the Environmental Occupations class and the Upper Valley Career Center FFA will show visitors the process of taking sap from Sugar Maple trees, and how it becomes pure maple syrup. Take a quarter mile walk to the maple sugar bush and see the buckets on the trees, then visit the sugaring house to see the sap boiling on the evaporator. Finally, taste the final all-natural sweet syrup with pancakes from the FFA. After all of that, take a stroll around the 180 acre natural area to see the early blossoming of spring.

Besides enjoying the fresh air, take some time to walk through the Garbry historical collection. Visitors can tour the J. Scott Museum for a trip “back in time.” The village square provides a glimpse of a barbershop, a general store, a bank, post office, offices for a doctor, dentist, and lawyer, and much more. There will also be an opportunity to see U. S. Mail Rural Route 7 horse-drawn buggy and fire engines from Fletcher and Piqua Fire Departments. This collection was assembled over a lifetime, and its purpose is to preserve the local heritage of Shelby and Miami counties, giving visitors a glimpse of life at the turn of the century 21st century.

The Willowbrook Environmental Education Center is located at 8415 Looney Road, Piqua, just south of Edison State Community College. The event is free and open to the public.