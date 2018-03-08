Edison seeks entries for book

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College English Department is publishing a new edition of “Excursions: A Literary and Photography Journal” to include short works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, drama and photography.

Members of the Edison State community, as well as people from surrounding communities, are invited and encouraged to submit short and polished works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, drama and photography for possible publication in summer 2018.

Writers and photographers are welcome to submit titles, captions and short bios. Multiple submissions are fine.

Writers and photographers retain their future rights and this a nonprofit venture to help those who desire to publish.

Submitted work will be screened and accepted for publication by a panel of Edison State English faculty, including Assistant Professor Beka Lindeman, Associate Professor William Loudermilk, Associate Professor Eileen Thompson, and Dr. Vivian Blevins along with Art Professor Greg Clem.

Submissions that are accepted will be published in an online and print edition of “Excursions: A Literary and Photography Journal,” along with a writer byline and short biography, and each included author will receive a print edition of the journal, as well as access to an online edition.

Those interested in being considered for inclusion must submit a digital copy of their polished short works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, drama or photography, along with a three-sentence biography about themselves and their work. The deadline for submission is April 30. Work may be submitted to excursions@edisonohio.edu.

For information, email wloudermilk@edisonohio.edu or call 937-778-7906.