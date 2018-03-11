Edison to present ‘Robin Hood’

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will present “Robin Hood” by Scott Crain and directed by Emily Beisner, April 6 through April 15 in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus.

This play tells the iconic story of Robin Hood and his merry men. As legend states, Robin Hood was a heroic outlaw in English folklore, who, along with his merry men, robbed from the rich and gave to the poor.

Crain’s adaptation focuses on Robin Hood’s loyalty to King Richard, the Lionheart. When the king is taken hostage, Robin sets off to pay the ransom while making new friends and enemies along the way.

Beisner is enthusiastic about producing this classic play.

“Filled with fast-paced scenes and action-packed fights, this performance will not disappoint,” she said.

Steven Farris, of Sidney, will be portraying Robin Hood. Cameron Ford, of Piqua, plays Maid Marion; Matt Cline, of Sidney, will portray the sheriff of Nottingham and Sean McSwain, of Jackson Center, will play Little John.

Chris Garner, of Piqua, and Kevin Grogean, of Fletcher, will play Friar Tuck and King Richard, the Lionheart, respectively.

“This is a large cast, so I have my work cut out for me,” said Beisner. “Rehearsals have been going very well and I couldn’t be more proud of all the hard work I’ve witnessed from the cast. This play can be enjoyed by all walks of life and I hope to see all of you there to support the arts at Edison State Community College.”

Tickets cost $7 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for seniors and are available for purchase with cash at the door.

Performances will be April 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and April 8 and 15 at 3 p.m.

Other Sidney actors in the cast are Bob Blindauer as Alan A’ Dale, Tammy Ritz as Gwen, Matthew Cline as De Laci, Jen Scott as Rosalyn, Ryan Hurley as Will Scarlet and Brandon White as Fowler. Appearing from Houston are Kyle Flaute as Flynn and Percy, Owen Swigert as Guy, Austin Swigert as Rush and Clarissa Kiehl as a townsperson.

Chris Nerderman, of Minster, plays Gwen, and Raven Boerger, of Russia, plays Beatrix.

Costumes have been designed by William Loudermilk, of Dayton. Lighting is by Ben Bullock, of Yellow Springs.