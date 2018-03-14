Scholarship deadline nears

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Fair Scholarship applications are due April 1.

The Ohio Expositions Commission is offering nearly $30,000 in scholarships to outstanding Ohio youth in an effort to recognize their accomplishments within the junior fair and provide support for furthering their education at an accredited institution in any undergraduate field of study.

High school juniors, seniors and recent graduates are eligible to apply for the Ohio State Fair scholarships on or before April 1.

For information, visit http://ohiostatefair.com/osf/downloadbooks/gm/scholarship_app.pdf?camefrom=EMCL_2154172_91136706.