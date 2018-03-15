UF students participate in research forum

FINDLAY — Students participated in the University of Findlay Physical Therapy Program’s Annual Research Forum on March 1. The research forum promotes clinical research among students, faculty and community to foster and support evidence-based practice.

Johanna Winner, of Minster, presented “Effectiveness of Kinesiotaping on Subacromial Impingement Syndrome.”

Logan Albers, of Maria Stein, presented “The Effects of Real-Time Video Feedback on Post-Operative Total Knee Replacements.”

Katherine Ellis, of Versailles, presented “Digital Literacy of Graduate Students in the College of Health Professions.” Ellis received an Outstanding Physical Therapy Student award for the 2018 UF Doctor of Physical Therapy Program. The criteria for this annual award is that the student have an academic record of 3.5 GPA or above and have an outstanding clinical performance based on the summary progress reports. The student must have active participation in physical therapy program committees and/or leadership roles and have a positive attitude of responsiblity and self-motoviation based on the recommendations of the academic faculty.