Buddy Benches added to playground

ANNA — Anna Elementary School held a Buddy Bench assembly on Wednesday, March 14.

Chad Thobe and Bob Klopfenstein, owners of Trackside Treats in Anna, Ohio, covered all expenses for the two benches donated and Ben Steinke of Steinke Metal Fabricating in Kettlersville, Ohio, provided all the labor. Beth Thobe worked closely with the school on all details.

The school gathered all students K-5 together to introduce the Buddy Bench Program. Students were instructed that the goal of the program is to learn to serve others and put others’ needs first when needed. Fifth-grade students acted out various scenarios during the assembly.

The Anna Elementary School students are ready to put the Buddy Benches to use when spring weather arrives.

