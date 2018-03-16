Christian Academy sets kinder screening

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools, a nondenominational school located at 2151 Russell Road, Sidney, will conduct kindergarten screening, April 7, 2018, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Children are eligible to attend kindergarten in the fall of 2018 if they have reached the age of 5 before Aug. 1, 2018. The screening will take approximately one and half hours. During the screening, the children will be asked to do various activities demonstrating kindergarten readiness.

Parents should take their child’s preschool records, IEP information, immunization records, birth certificates, Social Security cards and custody papers, if applicable. Registration packets and scholarship information are available at Christian Academy Schools or at www.caseagles.org.

Fully accredited and chartered, Christian Academy provides an all-day kindergarten program for Shelby and neighboring counties. Small class size, an experienced teacher and loving atmosphere make an ideal environment for meeting the fundamental, social, academic, and spiritual needs of students through a proven Christ-centered curriculum.

Free tuition for those who qualify is provided by the Ohio Department of Education EdChoice Scholarship Program for grades K-5. The deadline to apply is April 30.

For information, call 492-7556.