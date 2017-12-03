Brown: Tax reform should cut taxes for working families

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the Senate prepares to take up the Senate GOP tax reform proposal, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) continued his call for tax reform that gives a tax cut to working Ohio families, Wednesday, Nov. 29, on CNN.

“If you want to cut taxes on the middle class, cut taxes on the middle class,” Brown told CNN.

Brown has offered to work with President Trump and members of Congress on tax reform that focuses on cutting taxes for middle class families and rewarding corporations that keep jobs in the U.S. Last month, Brown met with President Trump and a bipartisan group of Senators to discuss tax reform, and just this week Brown met with top officials to continue the conversation.

At the October meeting at the White House, Brown gave the President copies of two tax bills, and the President expressed support for the ideas and interest in working together. Both of Brown’s bills have overwhelming support from the Democratic caucus, making them key to any bipartisan tax reform plan. The bills include:

• Brown’s Working Families Tax Relief Act expands access to and increases the value of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC), to ensure that no worker can be taxed into poverty by the federal tax system and working parents receive the support they need. Ivanka Trump has repeatedly supported refundable tax credits for working families, particularly a modest expansion of the CTC. Forty-six Democrats support Brown’s bill, showing it is key to any bipartisan package.

• Brown’s Patriot Employers Tax Credit would reward employers who keep jobs in the United States and pay workers well – encouraging them to create even more good-paying jobs in the U.S. Forty-seven Senators voted for Brown’s bill during consideration of the budget last month, showing it is key to any bipartisan package. President Trump suggested he would support a bill like Brown’s in a recent interview with Forbes.

Brown http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_Brown-Sherrod-CMYK.jpg Brown