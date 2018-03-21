Easter Eggstravaganza planned

PIQUA — Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, will be holding an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

There will be 30 different stations at the event, which include cookie decorating, crafts, bounce house, Easter egg hunt, goldfish toss, hair streaking and photo booth, along with train rides and wagon rides. Local race car drivers, Piqua YMCA, the Hayner Center, Piqua Police and Fire Departments will also be participating in the event.

The event is free for all children birth to fifth-grade and their families. Parents or other caregivers must accompany the children and are encouraged to bring their cameras. Some activities will be held outdoors so participants are urged to dress accordingly.

Visit www.uvcc.org to preregister and receive an extra chance to win a bicycle or playground party.

For more information, contact the church, 937-778-8822.