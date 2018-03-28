Artistry Under The Dome set for April 6-8

CARTHAGENA — The sixth annual Art Fair will be held at St. Charles Senior Living Community, 2860 U.S. Route 127, Carthagena, Ohio, in both the Gaspar Room and in the auditorium. The fair is planned for Friday, April 6, 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This fine art show includes a variety of media, such as pottery, paintings, decorative clay, functional clay, woodwork, glass blown art, photography, jewelry, ceramics and copper. It features 32 artists who live in Mercer and Auglaize counties, or have strong roots from these two counties.

The various artists included in the show this year are Jodie Anderson, Julie Baltes, Tony Beckman, Virgil and Jane Bertke, John Beyke, Mary Boettger, Randy Burris, Todd Buschur, Brad Cull, Jane Dippold, Laura Dirksen, Amy D’Lynn, Doug Fiely, Anna Fisher, Willard Froelich, Holly Gray, Debby Gregory, Rhonda Hager, Naomi Harris, Weston Hirschfeld, Caleb Luthman, Ken Maggi, David Maywhoor, Mary Novin, Marilyn Stull, Amber Temple, Hannah Thees, Patrick and Diane Timmerman, Nick Wenning, Shirley Wenning, Jerry Will and Phil Wood.

This year there are nine artists who are exhibiting in Artistry Under The Dome for the first time. Their presence and creativity helps to keep the annual event very interesting and enriching. Those artists who are returning from last year are busy making new creations for your enjoyment. Each artist will have an eight foot display booth. Some of the artists will have their items for sale, while others choose not to sell their products. Also seven high school Art Departments will have some work of their art students on display. High Schools who plan to participate are St. Marys, Marion, Minster, St. Henry, Fort Recovery, Coldwater and Celina.

Serving on the Planning Committee for this event are the following: Sister Martha Bertke, a Sister of the Precious Blood, who initiated the Art Fair six years ago; Nick Wenning, a lifelong artist who taught local high school art for 39 years; Jane Dippold, known for her paint and paper collages, illustrator of children’s books, etc.; Ralph Stuckman, who taught Art at Wright State Lake Campus for 19 years and is the organizer of LAAG – Lake Area Arts Group; Julie Baltes, who uses various media, drawing, painting, photography and specializes in pencil drawings and portraits to capture that moment in time; and Teresa DiSalvo, manager of St. Charles Senior Living Community.

Artistry Under The Dome is open to the public. Free-will donations are appreciated to assist with funding this program. For more information, go to Facebook, www.facebook.com/ArtistryUnderTheDome.

Anna Talei Fisher http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Anna-Talei-Fisher.jpg Anna Talei Fisher Weston Hirschfeld http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Weston-Hirschfeld.jpg Weston Hirschfeld Rhonda Hager http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Rhonda-Hager.jpg Rhonda Hager Todd Buschur, a teacher at Graham Local Schools, will have his work on display at Artistry Under The Dome from April 6-8. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_ToddBuschur.jpg Todd Buschur, a teacher at Graham Local Schools, will have his work on display at Artistry Under The Dome from April 6-8. Pat and Diane Timmerman http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Pat-Diane-Timmerman.jpg Pat and Diane Timmerman Ken Maggi http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Ken-Maggi.jpg Ken Maggi