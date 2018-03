PASCO — A pancake day will be held at Pasco United Methodist Church, 17483 State Route 706, on Saturday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Diners will also be able to order biscuits and gravy and eggs.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the church’s outreach ministries.