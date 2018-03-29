Students perform ‘It’s All Because of Jesus’

ANNA — The children of the Botkins and Anna United Methodist Churches presented their third annual Palm Sunday program to a full church on March 25. Their play, titled “It’s All Because of Jesus,” featured familiar songs like “Who Am I,” “Friend of God,” “Were You There” and of course, the theme song “It’s All Because of Jesus.”

In the story, Annie, played by Zandria Platfoot, is watching a DVD at home about the true story of Easter when suddenly she finds herself inside the video, meeting and talking with five Bible characters whose lives were impacted by their encounters with Jesus. Zandria is pictured standing behind Eli Lightle who played Rufus, whose father was forced to carry the cross of Christ. The other characters from left to right were Sarah – played by Miranda Greve; Gideon – played by Emma Roberts; Ruth – played by Maddi Compton; and Jonathan (on the other side of Rufus) – played by Josh Boyd.

Following the children’s part of the Easter story, the Biblical characters wanted to know more about the Easter story, so Josh asked his dad to come up with his Bible to share with them. Josh’s dad, Andy Boyd, shared from the book of Matthew the story from Palm Sunday to the Resurrection as the Chancel Choir shared the cantata “Lamb of Calvary.” The story concluded with all the children joining the Chancel Choir for a reprise of “It’s All Because of Jesus.”

The children from the Anna and Botkins United Methodist Churches performed "It’s All Because of Jesus" on Palm Sunday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_It-27s-All-Because-of-Jesus-copy.jpg The children from the Anna and Botkins United Methodist Churches performed "It’s All Because of Jesus" on Palm Sunday.