Community Good Friday service planned

SIDNEY — Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., will host this year’s Sidney Ministerial Association’s Good Friday service from noon to 3 p.m. March 30.

The service will be led by leaders and pastors of community churches. It is offered to the public and is conducted in an “open” format anticipating people moving in and out throughout the service.

A community tradition for over 35 years, this service is held during the Good Friday hours when Jesus was on the cross.