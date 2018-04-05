Take a chance: Follow Jesus

We just got finished with the March Madness frenzy of college basketball! There was a new National Champion crowned and many people, for fun, filled out their brackets for a friendly competition amongst friends! I filled one out this year like I always do and I predicted the winners all the way through to the championship game. I always look to pick the upsets which happen every year and the more accurate the kicks the better the chance we have of being the “winner!”

The good news, for me, was that I picked Villanova to defeat Michigan in the championship game! The bad news, for me, was that I did not pick the other winners very well all the way through the tournament! Much of what I did was calculated risk and it was up to chance for me to make the right picks.

Oh, yes, by the way, Easter was this past Sunday! The holiest of church weekends for me is remembering the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ! I believe Jesus came to fulfill the promises of life eternal as the Lamb of God to cover the sins of the world for all who proclaim Jesus as Lord and Savior.

There is a chance we take in following the Christ. There is a chance we take in not confessing our sin to the Lord and not following Jesus Christ. The difference in this chance taking verses taking chances on a March Madness tournament bracket is eternal.

I picked the correct winner in the bracket I filled out for the tournament. I won nothing and it is now meaningless, unless someone wants to put up with me bragging about it! The good news, for me, is that I said yes to Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior which results in me being the biggest winner in life! Life on this earth to journey with God and life eternal with the creator who passionately loves me. This is the same creator who loves you and desires for you to say yes to being a champion as a forgiven child of God!

Please do not take a chance on your life bracket! Say yes to the loving God who created you!

Your Pastor Speaks

‏By Pastor Bill Halter

‏The writer is the pastor of Maplewood and Lockington United Methodist churches.

