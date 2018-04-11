Choirs to perform at service

SIDNEY — The First Presbyterian Church, located at 202 N. Miami Ave., Sidney, is hosting a special worship service on Sunday, April 15,at 10:30 a.m.

The Symphonic Choir and the Women’s Glee Choir from Sidney High School will be providing special music during the service. These two choirs competed in the OMEA Large Group Adjudicated Event earlier in March, and both received a Superior rating from the judges. These musicians will be participating in the OMEA State Large Group Event on April 27.

The service will be held in the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, which is handicap accessible. The service is open to the public.

For more information about this worship service or the church, contact the church office at 937-492-4597 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.