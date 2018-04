SIDNEY — The Singing Contractors will be in concert Saturday, April 14, at 7 p.m. at Hardin United Methodist Church.

The duo, Aaron Gray and Josh Arnett, will be “swinging their hammers and singing for Christ” during the concert. Tickets are $5 each.

The church is located at 6073 Hardin Wapak Road, Sidney.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the church, 937-492-4595 or 937-726-0694.