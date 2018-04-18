Soul’d Out Quartet to perform

SIDNEY — Soul’d Out Quartet will be live in concert Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at the New Hope United Methodist Church.

In 204, Matt Rankin, of Georgetown, Ohio, started a journey to find men of kindred spirits and equal yoking to partner with him in a mission to fulfill that calling by evangelizing God’s word through song. Soul’d Out Quartet is comprised of Dusty Barrett (tenor), Jason McAtee (lead), Matt Rankin (baritone), Ian Owens (bass). The quartet is accompanied by band members Philip Kolb (piano), Austin Sprouse (lead guitar), Adam Sprouse (bass guitar), and Jake McAtee (drummer) and Zach Loyd (front of house sound).

The public is invited to attend. A free will offering will be received to support Soul’d Out’s ministry.

The church is located at 8985 W. Mason Road.