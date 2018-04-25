‘4.1 Miles’ documentary to be shown

WAPAKONETA — The Petersburg Parishes will host a screening of the Academy Award nominated short documentary film “4.1 Miles,” on Sunday, April 29, at 2 p.m. in the St. Joseph Parish Life Center, Wapakoneta. The event is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a brief discussion. Those attending should use the Blackhoof Street parking lot to access the Parish Life Center.

Director Daphne Matziaraki follows a day in the life of Kyriakos Papadopoulos, a captain in the Greek coast guard who is caught in the middle of the refugee crisis in which Europe is embroiled. Despite limited resources, the captain and his crew attempt to save thousands of migrants.

The Petersburg Parishes’ Social Justice Commission is organizing the screening and discussion.

“This short but compelling film truly inspires compassion and understanding. We hope that many will join us for this important opportunity,” said commission member Rachel Barber.

On Sept. 27, 2018, Pope Francis launched a global campaign to support migrants around the world.Through this campaign, the church hopes to dispel widespread fear of newcomers and to raise awareness about why so many people are compelled to leave their homes at this time in history. The impetus is to inspire communities to build relationships with refugees and immigrants, and to love their neighbors in the U.S.and around the world.