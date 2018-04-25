Church plans blessing of land, livestock

Jackson Center, Ohio – Sunday, April 29, 2018, will mark the annual blessing of the land, livestock, and all who care for them, during the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 607S Main St., Jackson Center.

All are encouraged to bring seeds, soil and water samples from farms and home gardens, plus items related to farming, ranching and home gardening. Garden tools, tractors and implements of all sizes, branding irons, trucks and trailers are just a few of the larger items that can be brought for blessing.

According to the Rev. Dr. Cathi Braasch, the congregation’s pastor, the annual blessing is a modern adaptation of the early Christian Rogation observance, which is held either during the week prior to Ascension Sunday, or at other times depending on local planting and growing seasons.

Rogation is a celebration for young and old alike, Braasch added.

“Little kids are encouraged to bring favorite farm toys, and older youth can bring tack and equipment they use in their FFA and 4-H agriculture-related projects,” Pastor Braasch said. “Even bigger ‘kids’ can bring items large and small – tractors, trailers, four-wheelers, branding irons, garden tools and the like – as reminders of how the Lord has called them to be good stewards of food-producing land and livestock.”

Blessing of smaller items will take place during the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services. Since many items look alike, please attach your name to each item and pick it up to take home after the services. Larger items should be parked along the west edge of the parking lot for blessing after the services.

All are welcome to the ministries of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of the North American Lutheran Church. For more information, contact the church office, 937-596-6516, or visit the website, jcgracelutheran.org .